A year has passed since we lost Silvino DiPaolo, loved husband, father, grandfather and mentor. Silvino or Sam, as his friends called him, was a man of few words and tried to mentor through his actions. When words did arise he would tell interesting and hilarious stories of his adventurous youth.
On occasions he would entertain family, friends, and complete strangers with his dancing, singing and funny antics.
Life has ups and downs and Sam had a few.
In the latter stage of his life he was able to slow down and be surrounded by his family where we were able to truly appreciate the man.
Everything he did in his life was to provide for his family.
Sam is loved, missed and will never be forgotten.