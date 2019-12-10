|
Simonne Stever (nee Savoire) was born on November 28, 1925 in South Bathurst, New Brunswick and has passed away this December 9, 2019 at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital at the age of 94. Simonne grew up on a farm in New Brunswick and became a maternity nurse in the aftermath of WWII. She married war veteran Leopold Stever in 1947 and the pair moved to Red Rock shortly after, raising seven children through the 50s and 60s. She was a wonderful cook who was head chef at the Nipigon Husky Restaurant for almost 40 years before retiring at the age of 78. Most known for her loving and calming influences on those around her, Simonne was much loved by her family, friends, co-workers and customers. In recent years she was cared for by the loving long term care unit at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, where she quickly became loved for her quick wit and humorous outlook on life. Simonne is predeceased by her husband Leopold Stever and son Eric Stever. She leaves behind her children Faye Nelson (Red Rock), Janet Parker (Thunder Bay), Mark Stever (Victoria, British Columbia), Donald Stever (Sioux Lookout), George Stever (Red Deer, Alberta), Marjorie Bernard (Nipigon), as well as over 20 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A service will be held at St. Hilary's Catholic Church at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with Father H. Augustynowitcz officiating. Donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.