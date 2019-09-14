|
October 20, 1996 – August 31, 2019
With our deepest sympathy, at the young age of 22, Skyler Howard Don Meshake, beloved son of Jeannie Carpenter and Howard Meshake Jr, was tragically taken from us on August 31, 2019. Skyler was a cherished son, grandson, nephew, cousin, boyfriend, co-worker, friend, and a bro to his many close friends. Skyler had dreams, future plans and a whole world out there to conquer. Skyler loved everyone he met and was loved back by all.
Skyler was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and raised in Sioux Lookout, Ontario, where he had many friends throughout the years and enjoyed doing just about anything – hockey, baseball, biking, swimming, hunting and fishing, hanging out with his friends and gaming. Skyler attended school in Sioux Lookout, from daycare to high school graduation, except for one year when he attended the Ontario Hockey Academy where he was able to develop his hockey skills and meet many new friends. After high school graduation, Skyler moved to Minnesota to play hockey for one year. Skyler then started college until his mother had a stroke and he returned home to help his father. Skyler loved his parents and would do anything for them. In the past year, Skyler started a new career as an IT technician and was looking forward to developing these skills and working in the north.
Skyler's love for his family included following the traditional way of life with them. He was an avid moose and goose hunter and enjoyed a good fishing adventure with his family and friends. Skyler also loved online gaming and created his own gaming clan – “Tempest Proud” - and with his team was hoping to move into the professional world of gaming. Skyler's heart was bigger than anyone can describe. He was a great friend to everyone he met. He was our gentle giant with long hugs which lasted forever.
Skyler is gone, but he will never be forgotten. His good humour, love for life, his extra-long bear hugs along with “love you”, will always be in our memories. We hope all those who knew him will speak of Skyler often, remembering the good times, the crazy times, and sad times we all had with Sky.
We will miss Skyler more than words can say and we will always carry him in our hearts. We would like to thank everyone for all the flowers, cards, emails, texts, food, donations, visits, and hugs. This has helped his parents and family through this very difficult and troubled time.
Skyler will be forever remembered and always missed by his family members: Parents Jeannie Carpenter and Howard Meshake Jr; Grandparents Howard and Elsie Meshake; Uncle Harvey Meshake; Auntie Sylvia Meshake and Darcy Waboose; Auntie Bobbi Lee and Darcy Gagnon; Caroline Ritch (Pup); Kyle Meshake and all his many cousins on his dad's side. Also missed by: Auntie Tina and Curtis Monnier; Auntie Penny and David Neegan; Auntie Millie Carpenter; Auntie Dawn Carpenter and Anne Marie Levi and his many cousins on his mother's side. Skyler will be forever remembered and deeply missed by the love of his life, Vanessa Boucher. Skyler was predeceased by his maternal Grandparents Isabelle Carpenter and Ernest Watson.
A celebration of Skyler's life has taken place at the Lac Seul Events Centre on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Skyler's ashes will be interred at a later date.
Skyler's parents post the following to honour him: