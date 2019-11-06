|
|
Sophia Boyko, age 91 years, passed away at her residence, Hogarth Riverview Manor, on Monday, November 4, 2019 with family by her side.
Sophia was born on January 23, 1928 in Arabella Hamlet, Saskatchewan, moving to Fort William in 1959. Sophia was privileged to be a stay-at-home mom to her three children. In fact, she loved children so much, she became a foster mother for many years in her younger days.
Sophia's main interests were her church, cooking and baking; she made the best homemade doughnuts and pies.
Sophia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Sophia will be sadly missed by her son Danny; daughters Diane and Arlene (Bob); and her grandchildren Daniel, David, Rodney, Robert, John, Bradley, Michael, Jeff, Nicholas and Carol.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Nick; youngest son David; and brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Pastor Gene Howard. Interment in Mountain View Cemetery will follow the reception.
Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redwood Park Church or Transformation Church.