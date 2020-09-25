It is with our deepest and heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Sophia Mendyk-Potapinski (nee Gronski). She died in her home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Sophie was born on November 9, 1922 to Peter and Maria Gronski in Ustechko, Zalishchyky, Western Ukraine. In November 1937, she married James Mendyk in Ustechko and they immigrated to Canada in April 1938 to rejoin her parents in Paipoonge Township. Sophie and James soon after purchased a dairy and agricultural farm and later operated Mendyk's General Store and Gas Bar on West Arthur Street, Fort William, Ontario. Since 1958 they were proprietors of local apartment buildings. After James passed away in 1991, Sophie met and married Phillip Potapinski in June 1993. They enjoyed going on many vacations and cruises, road trips across the United States and Western Canada, and visiting family in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Sophie was a Board of Trustees Member for Stanley, South Stanley, Pardee and Harstone School Districts, and a member of the Stanley Women's Institute. Sophie was extremely proud of her Ukrainian heritage and very involved in the Ukrainian Canadian community. She was a member and assumed executive positions for the Ukrainain Canadian Women's Committee, Ukrainian Women's Association, East Fort William Prosvita Society, Prosvita Ladies Choir. Ukrainian (Fort William) Credit Union, Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Volodymyr Parish of All Saints, church choir and ladies auxiliary. Sophie was also a member of St. Patrick Cathedral and the Catholic Women's League. Sophie was truly a loved and respected lady who always appreciated the blessings in her life. Family was extremely important to her. She took great pride in her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all their accomplishments. They brought her so much joy and happiness. She loved watching them at various Ukrainian cultural performances and events. Sophie excelled at cooking and baking all the traditional Ukrainian dishes, especially during the important Christmas and Easter holidays. She was passionate about passing on her love of her culture and traditions to the next generations. In 1989, Sophia took her daughter Sonia and granddaughter Lisa on a tour of Western Ukraine, and again in 2013 took her grandson Terry and great granddaughter Monica, to show them where she was born and raised. Sophie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Sonia Prodanyk, grandchildren Terry Prodanyk (Laura, Monica, Julia, Mark); Lisa Prodanyk-Monteith (Randy, Rory); Kathy Delyea (David, Jackie (Marcya, Jagger), Dennis). Step-Children Allan Potapinski (Myrna - Gainsborough, SK), Elaine Potapinski (Winnipeg, MB), Carol Wegmann (Alvin - Calgary, AB), Dale Potapinski (Linda - Alida, SK), Dean Potapinski (Elan - Saskatoon, SK); as well as extended step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and extended

family in Canada and Western Ukraine. Sophie was predeceased by her first husband James Mendyk, son Roman Mendyk, second husband Phillip Potapinski, brother Fred Gronski, parents Peter and Maria Gronski, and son-in-law William Prodanyk. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center, or the charity of your choice. Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a private interment to follow. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to Mass. Due to the COVID-19 regulations if you wish to attend the visitation and Mass you must RSVP either by calling the Blake Funeral Chapel at 1 (807) 623-6446 or by visiting the Blake Funeral Chapel website on Sophie's page (https://memorials.blakefuneralchapel.com/sophie-mendyk--potapinski/4342101/ index.php) click “RSVP” in service details to book your time slot. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





May her memory be eternal.

Vichnaya Pamyat



