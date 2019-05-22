|
November 29, 1925 –With heartache and with sadness, I think of you today.
May 22, 2017
Remembering two years ago when you were called away.
These 2 years without you are the worst I've ever known.
I treasure every thought of you whenever I am alone.
Remembering is easy, I do it
every day.
But missing you is a heartache that never goes away.
No one knows the grief I bear,
when the family gets together and you're not there.
A special wife, mother, smiling face,
That no one can replace.
Love always, Bill and Family