Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Kopechanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Kopechanski

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Sophie Kopechanski In Memoriam

November 29, 1925 –
May 22, 2017

With heartache and with sadness, I think of you today.
Remembering two years ago when you were called away.
These 2 years without you are the worst I've ever known.
I treasure every thought of you whenever I am alone.
Remembering is easy, I do it
every day.
But missing you is a heartache that never goes away.
No one knows the grief I bear,
when the family gets together and you're not there.
A special wife, mother, smiling face,
That no one can replace.

Love always, Bill and Family
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.