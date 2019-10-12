|
Spencer King passed away in Winnipeg on September 25, 2019.
Spencer was born to Kay and Roy King in Port Arthur in 1940. He had an exciting childhood and life, being raised and living in Dryden.
Spencer spent his youth working in the bush as a lumberjack. He excelled, being recognized as the TOP CHOPPER in Northwestern Ontario! So true to this vocation, he was known for the first tree hitting the ground as he was cutting the 7th tree! He will also be remembered as a handsome man, often called the “Silver Fox”!
Spencer was an avid fisherman, sportsman, exceptional marksman, and berry picker. These passions provided him satisfaction leading him to shooting, hunting, fishing, wilderness travelling and ventures. Spencer was a long time member and a Past President of the Dryden Rifle and Pistol Club, with many accomplishments in this service.
In time, career changes led him to carpentry, school crossing guard, guard at the jail, vehicle transporter and cartridge collector; attending and enjoying trade and gun shows in Ontario and Manitoba.
He also loved travelling, visiting friends and family, music from the 50's, dancing, photography and collecting memorabilia.
Family and friends were entertained and benefited from his ventures into the bush especially with blueberries, shore lunches, fish, partridge, moose and deer. His mother lovingly prepared whatever he brought home as delicious meals enjoyed by all.
Spencer was predeceased by his parents, Kay and Roy King.
Spencer will be remembered and missed by sisters, Peggy Robinson (Ron, deceased), Diane King and brother, Don (Bonnie) King of Thunder Bay; his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, admirers and friends.
The family appreciates and admires the dedication of his lifetime friend of 45-years, Bryan, for being with Spencer until the end. We are so grateful for such love and support.
Cremation has taken place. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal service.