

1934 to 2020



After a sudden and unexpected episode at his camp at Lofquist Lake on Monday May 18, Stan died peacefully in the early hours the next morning surrounded by his family at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre. Stan was 85 years of age and lived an incredible life.



Stan was born in Fort William, and was predeceased by two amazing parents, Joe and Eileen Pristanski, who raised him on the family farm in Ellis, along with four siblings. Stan lost his younger brother Jack in infancy and his younger sister Elsie Berezowski in 1999.



Growing up on a farm, Stan learned life skills. He learned how to fix anything, how to build anything, and how to appreciate everything. His parents raised their family with love and gave everything they had to their children and grandchildren. Entertainment was often listening to the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on the radio, where he developed a life-long love of baseball and a mean swing.



In his teens, Stan fell madly in love with an older woman. He married Anita John, and soon after they moved to Nipigon, where they raised seven children. Working at the Domtar Paper Mill in Red Rock, they lived in both towns over the years, and consider them both home.



Stan was a champion fork-lift driver, an expert fisherman and hunter, and an avid bonspieler, bringing home many four-slice toasters. He had many pleasures including golf, cribbage, pool, poker, bridge, Lofquist Lake and the beach. But he loved nothing more than when his family was there to share these things with him, and especially loved his entire family descending upon the camp for 10 days every summer.



He will be missed by his wife Anita; his seven children: Kim (Gary), Kevin, Kurt (Mary Anne), Kal, Kelly (Glenn), Katha, and Kolin (Christine); and his 12 grandchildren: Graham, Ian, Madelyn, Carla, Jayme, Kimberley, Jessica, Dustin, Nick, Kate, Kampbell, & Kooper, who have nothing but wonderful memories of a grandfather who would do anything for them. Loving Papa to 11 great-grandchildren. Also missing Stan will be his brother Julian (Pat) and sister Helen Dorval, sister-in-law Dora John and many nieces and nephews.



Stan was also predeceased by his sister-in-law Lorna Pristanski and brothers-in-law Roger John, John Berezowski and Roger Dorval.



During this difficult time, we are deeply grateful for the compassionate care from the land and air paramedics, doctors and nurses, and especially Brittany in the ICU.



Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. If you wish, a donation can be made to the North Shore Golf Club. Or, as Stan would kindly say, “Do what you want.”



