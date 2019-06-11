|
The family of Mr. Stanley “Stan” Bluchier are saddened to announce his passing on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Roseview Manor, with his family by his side, at the age of 78. Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Stan was born in Port Arthur on November 21, 1940. He was the first child of Henry and Tyra Bluchier. He attended Pine Street School, Corpus Christi School, a brief stint at PACI, completing his education at Hillcrest High School under the tutelage of long time friend Sam Holloway.
He started his working career at a young age, succeeding as an automotive/heavy equipment mechanic and electrician. He moved on to become the service manager at Forano as well as Midwest Detroit Diesel. This was temporarily interrupted by a brief farming career in Rainy River. He went on to become an instructor at Confederation College and eventually retired as the fleet manager with the City of Thunder Bay.
He enjoyed being at Shebandowan since he was a little kid and eventually he designed and built his dream home on the lake. He was the president of the Shebandowan Community Centre for 6 years while living at the lake. After retirement he became a snow bird and enjoyed 13 winters in Florida, learning how to golf (not so well) and how to be a beer drinker extraordinaire. He was an avid fisherman and hunter; enjoying the outdoors, camping, travelling and working in his shop.
Stan is survived by his wife Sharron, children Greg (Denise), Paul (Shirley) and Glenda (Dave), grandchildren Valerie, Joseph, Jeremy and Andrew, sisters Irene (Gary) and June, brother Bryan (Janet), numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his furry companions Paco and Murdoch.
He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Tyra, and brother-in-law Zaddy.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Corpus Christi Church at 10:30am. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening at Everest Funeral Chapel from 6:00 – 8:00pm with prayers beginning at 7:00pm. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stan to the Northern Cardiac Fund or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and the doctors and staff at Roseview Manor. The family also wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. Minty for her care and compassion.