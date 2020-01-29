|
On January 16, 2020 Stanley Gene Poole passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He had celebrated his 93rd birthday on Christmas Eve. Stan met the love of his life Mary Gwen and they were happily married for 67 years.
Stan was born in Invermay, Saskatchewan. He spent his childhood in Franklin and Neepawa, Manitoba, where he started his career as a lineman with the CPR. The family moved to Fort William in 1956. Stan retired in 1991 after 47 years of service.
Stan was an avid and creative gardener. He shared many happy times with family, friends, and pets, especially his cat Princess.
Stan was a long time member of the Fort William Curling Club. Together with Gwen and friends he travelled to over 40 Briers. Participating in "Morning Classes" was a very special time for him.
Of all the annual family vacations 1967 was the most memorable when we had a road trip to Vancouver and a train trip to Expo 67 in Montreal.
Stan was a kind and gentle man. He was proud of his four grandsons who gave him much joy and laughter.
Stan is survived by his wife Mary Gwen, son Gene (Karen), grandsons Jon (Tania) and great granddaughter Emily, Ian (Alana), great grandson Liam, Mark (Linsey), Nelson (Danna), daughters Joan (Ron) and Patti (Todd) and brother Gordon (Shirley) Poole of Vernon, BC and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Elsie Poole and sister Ruby of Vancouver.
It was Stan's wish to have no service.
