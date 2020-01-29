Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Gene Poole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Gene Poole Obituary

On January 16, 2020 Stanley Gene Poole passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He had celebrated his 93rd birthday on Christmas Eve. Stan met the love of his life Mary Gwen and they were happily married for 67 years.

Stan was born in Invermay, Saskatchewan. He spent his childhood in Franklin and Neepawa, Manitoba, where he started his career as a lineman with the CPR. The family moved to Fort William in 1956. Stan retired in 1991 after 47 years of service.

Stan was an avid and creative gardener. He shared many happy times with family, friends, and pets, especially his cat Princess.

Stan was a long time member of the Fort William Curling Club. Together with Gwen and friends he travelled to over 40 Briers. Participating in "Morning Classes" was a very special time for him.

Of all the annual family vacations 1967 was the most memorable when we had a road trip to Vancouver and a train trip to Expo 67 in Montreal.

Stan was a kind and gentle man. He was proud of his four grandsons who gave him much joy and laughter.

Stan is survived by his wife Mary Gwen, son Gene (Karen), grandsons Jon (Tania) and great granddaughter Emily, Ian (Alana), great grandson Liam, Mark (Linsey), Nelson (Danna), daughters Joan (Ron) and Patti (Todd) and brother Gordon (Shirley) Poole of Vernon, BC and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Elsie Poole and sister Ruby of Vancouver.

It was Stan's wish to have no service.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -