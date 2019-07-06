|
|
June 19, 1930 – June 6, 2019
Mr. Stanley (Stan) Hook, age 88 years, passed away peacefully with his best friend Claire and niece Sheryl by his side on June 6, 2019. Stanley was born June 19, 1930 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He is survived by his longtime friend Claire Periard, daughter Suzanne Periard Weir (Kevin) daughter-in-law Betty Hook, six grandchildren: Shannah, Jamis, Trina, Nicole, T-Jay and Kristopher, seven great-grandchildren; brother Myles (Sandy) Jager, niece Sheryl and nephew Warren. Predeceased by his two sons Jimmy and Larry Hook, mother Sadie, father Carl, step-father Frank Jager, sister Olga Linda, and brother-in-law Zoli Kalo. At this time the family is thankful to the Staff on 5 North at Hogarth Riverview Manor for the care and compassion they showed to Stanley. At Stanley's request there will be no formal service and cremation has already taken place. Any donations will be gratefully accepted to the Children's Wish Foundation or the Alzheimer Society.
