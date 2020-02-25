|
It is with deep sorrow to announce that Mr. Stefan Bradatanu passed away suddenly at the age of 62 from natural causes at TBRHSC on February 21, 2020.
Stefan was born in Romania. He married the love of his life, Iulieana and raised their family. He was devoted to his children, whom he loved dearly. Stefan Bradatanu was a true man of stature. He was a good provider, family man, and brought honour to the Bradatanu name.
He was a kind and gentle man who offered unconditional love to not only his family, but to his friends as well. He was a true outdoorsman who measured success with his passion for nature.
No words can explain the loss we all feel, but we can all find comfort in knowing the legacy Stefan Bradatanu left behind has made this world a better place to live.
Funeral Services for Stefan will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 651 Beverly Street, officiated by the Reverend Father Konstantinos Tsiolas at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 27 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre with panikhída prayers at 7:00 p.m.