|
|
Mr. Stefan Krawciw age 97 years, a resident of Thunder Bay passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Strutyn, Ukraine on January 10, 1923, Stefan emigrated to Canada following WWII on October 9, 1947. He landed in Halifax and later moved on to Fort William. Upon his arrival he worked in the bush for 16 years and later moved on to the Abitibi Mission Mill where he worked for 28 years, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Abitibi Union Local 132 CPU and the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration.On-line Condolences may be sent to
He will be lovingly remembered by his son Larry and relatives in the Ukraine.
Stefan was predeceased by his wife Cecilia and parents Vasyl and Kateryna.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South, celebrated by Rev. Stepan Didur. Cremation will follow and an interment of cremated remains will be held at a later date in Mountainview Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held Wednesday evening in the Blake Funeral Chapel from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Panakhyda at 6:30 pm. Should friends desire, memorial donations to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated.
Stefan Krawciw will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
www.blakefuneralchapel.com