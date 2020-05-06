Stefano Colaneri
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stefano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

January 21, 1934 – May 2, 2020

Mr. Stefano (Steve) Colaneri, age 86 years of Madison Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a long illness.

Steve was born on January 21, 1934 in Castelmauro, Campobasso, Italy and immigrated to Fort William in 1956. He married Teresa D'Angelo and they made their home in Westfort, blessed with one son, Lucio. Steve worked in construction as a Cement Finisher. He enjoyed gardening and doing jobs around his house as well as drinking with family and friends. He will be missed by all of those who knew him.

Steve is survived by his loving son Lucio; his brother Giovanni Colaneri and sisters Teresa Cianfagna, Filomena Petta and Antonietta Sticca as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa (nee D'Angelo); his parents Antonio and Maria Colaneri; brothers-in-law Giuseppe Cianfagna, Alfonso Petta, Mario Sticca and sister-in-law Giuseppina Colaneri as well as numerous other relatives in Italy.

Due to the present restrictions and guidelines for funerals, a private family funeral will be held in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Online viewing of Steve's service will be available on the funeral home website: everestofthunderbay.com beginning on Saturday. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.

Should friends so desire, memorial donations made in memory of Steve to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.

Please sign the online condolences and
view a video of the service at everestofthunderbay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Viewing
Send Flowers
Funeral
WESTFORT CHAPEL
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved