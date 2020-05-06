January 21, 1934 – May 2, 2020
Mr. Stefano (Steve) Colaneri, age 86 years of Madison Street, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a long illness.
Steve was born on January 21, 1934 in Castelmauro, Campobasso, Italy and immigrated to Fort William in 1956. He married Teresa D'Angelo and they made their home in Westfort, blessed with one son, Lucio. Steve worked in construction as a Cement Finisher. He enjoyed gardening and doing jobs around his house as well as drinking with family and friends. He will be missed by all of those who knew him.
Steve is survived by his loving son Lucio; his brother Giovanni Colaneri and sisters Teresa Cianfagna, Filomena Petta and Antonietta Sticca as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa (nee D'Angelo); his parents Antonio and Maria Colaneri; brothers-in-law Giuseppe Cianfagna, Alfonso Petta, Mario Sticca and sister-in-law Giuseppina Colaneri as well as numerous other relatives in Italy.
Due to the present restrictions and guidelines for funerals, a private family funeral will be held in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Online viewing of Steve's service will be available on the funeral home website: everestofthunderbay.com beginning on Saturday. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.
Should friends so desire, memorial donations made in memory of Steve to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 6, 2020.