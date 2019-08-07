|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Stella Elms (Stephanie), on Thursday August 1st, 2019, at her home at Hogarth Riverview Manor (Spruce) at age 94. Born in Poland, Stella came to Canada with her family at the age of 2 years, settling in Fort William. Growing up in Fort William, she met and married Lionel Elms and together they raised five children, sharing 44 years of marriage and memories. Stella was a strong and determined woman who put her family first and enjoyed many happy summers camping at Mark's Lake with family and friends. Her home was a welcoming space for company, where she would always have homemade goodies waiting to share. Many will remember sitting around her table playing cribbage and listening to her never ending stories. Her humour was contagious and she never gave up on a challenge. Stella was in her 60's when she decided to take up driving, and sure enough, after multiple attempts, she passed her driving test and bought herself a little red car. Nothing stopped her after this and she enjoyed many years of independence. After her health declined, Stella moved into Hogarth Riverview Manor, where she lived for 13 years, right up until the time of her passing. Here, she developed bonds with many staff who had become part of her family. We have lost a beautiful soul, and will forever remember the memories we shared and the lessons she taught. She came full circle in her life's journey and left each of us with peace, knowing she passed surrounded by love, Stella was predeceased by her husband, Lionel Elms, parents, Mike and Sophie Zamchira, brothers, Tony Zamchira, Sydney Zamchira and Spike Zander, son-in-law, Sandy Rabachuk and great granddaughters, Jacqueline & Jenna Schelling. She is survived by her children, Sharon Rabachuk, Lanny Elms (Irene), Robby Elms (Beth), Debby Agnew and Randy Elms. Grandchildren, Tammy Soldera (Brian), Carol Schelling (John), Corey Rabachuk (Tanelle), Lonny Elms (Jennifer), Karrie Elms (Ronnie), Jennifer (Dave), Crystal (Brandon), Johnny Agnew, Stephanie (Brian) Agnew, Jayden Elms, as well as her great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Cremation is taking place and as per Stella's wishes no formal ceremony will be held. A private family graveside burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thunder Bay District Humane Society.Online condolences
