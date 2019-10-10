|
|
It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the peaceful passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great - grandmother, Stella, at the age of 90, on Tuesday October 8, 2019 with family by her side. Stella was born on May 14, 1929 in Fort William, to Kathryn and Peter Prystanski. She married the love of her life, Tony Rapino, with whom she celebrated 66 years of wonderful marriage.
Stella and Tony were blessed with three children. Stella's life was dedicated to taking care of her Family. Mom was a wonderful cook and baker, talented seamstress and beautiful crafter. While Dad planted and maintained the garden, Mom preserved the bounty, sharing with family and friends. Mom enjoyed the family camp at Oliver Lake, along with life-time friends Edna and Jim Jarvis. Mom was Dad's constant companion on all their many fishing and hunting trips. They enjoyed travelling to different places, most of all their winters in Florida.
Stella was an executive member of the Saint Elizabeth's CWL and volunteered cleaning the church and visiting the parish sick. She also volunteered at the following organizations; West Thunder Community Center (55 Plus), Christmas Cheer and charity bingos.
Stella is survived by her husband, Tony, daughter Merina Toppozini (Michael), daughter, Beverly, and son Tony (Helen). Six grandchildren, Michael Jr. Toppozini (Caroline Piche), Christina Toppozini (John Gauthier), Martin Cicalo (Kurtis), Seija Rapino, Alissa Robinson (Ryan), Kellie Rapino (Ben Belanger). Five great grand-daughters; Callie Toppozini, Natalya Gauthier, Kaia Cicalo, Emily and Clara Robinson. She is survived by numerous other family and friends. Stella is predeceased by her parents, and siblings: Bill, John, Mary, Nellie and Jean.
A mass will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church on Sprague Street. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation in Stella's memory, may be made to the St. Joseph's Foundation or a charity of your choice.