|
|
February 19, 1920 ~
November 9, 2017
Mom/Baba
Heaven lit up with a mighty
presence, as the Angels
all looked down.
Today the Lord was placing the
jewels into my mother's crown.
He held up a golden crown,
as my darling mother looked on,
He said in His gentle voice,
“I will now explain each one.”
“The first gem” He said “is a
Ruby, and it's for endurance
alone, For all the nights you waited up for your children
to come home.”
“For all the nights by their
bedside, you stayed till the fever
went down. For nursing every
little wound, I add this ruby
to your crown.”
“An emerald, I'll place by the
ruby, for leading your child in
the right way. For teaching
them the lessons, That made
them who they are today.”
“For always being right there,
through all life's important events. I give you a sapphire stone, for the time
and love you spent.”
“For untying the strings that
held them, when they grew up
and left home. I give you this
one for courage” Then the
Lord added a garnet stone.
“I'll place a stone of amethyst”
He said “For all the times you
spent on your knees, when you
asked if I'd take care of your
children, and then for
having faith in Me.”
“I have a pearl for every little
sacrifice that you made without
them knowing, For all the times
you went without, to keep them
happy, healthy and growing.”
“And last of all I have a
diamond, the greatest one of all, for sharing unconditional love
whether the were big or small.”
“It was your love that helped them grow Feeling safe and
happy and proud, A love so strong and pure it could shift
the darkest cloud.”
After the Lord placed the last
jewel in, He said “Your crown
is now complete. You've earned
your place in Heaven with your
children at your feet.”
Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by your family
~ Mickey and Duncan Gillis, Janis, Sherrill, Mike, Amy,
Veronica and Bill Mathewson, Michael, Shayna, Sykara, Mary Lucas, Melisande,
Ophelia, Aelise, Brady,
Monika, Ronan,
Karen Cserged