Mrs. Stella Thomson, nee Lacaria, age 64 years, passed away unexpectedly as a result of natural causes on January 30, 2020 at her residence.
Stella was born on June 18, 1955 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She worked in the health care field as a PSW for over 25 years, and most recently as a respite worker. She also spent many hours volunteering with her children's school and extra-curricular programs and was even one of Santa's special helpers.
She loved doing puzzles, reading, drawing and seemed to master any new hobby she tried. Her creativity and talent were evident in all of the costumes she so skillfully made by hand without patterns or training. She was so proud of her grandchildren and enjoyed time spent watching them in their sporting events, and Christmas concerts, as well as attending family gatherings.
Stella had a great sense of humour, which through conversations, life experiences and stories she would share, left a lasting impression on anyone she ever met.
Stella will be sadly missed by daughter Angie (Shawn), grandchildren Alexa, Kori, Sara, Houston, Hunter, Deven and Kaelan; great grandchildren Gabby, Paisley, Jaiden, Deserae, and Tianna; siblings Josephine Baker, and Anthony Lacaria as well as numerous other family members.
Stella was predeceased by her husband Doug, son Jamey, parents Domenic and Rosa Lacaria and brother Rocco Lacaria.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Visitation will begin one hour prior, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Stella's memory to Diabetes Canada or Heart and Stroke Foundation.