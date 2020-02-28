|
Stephan “Steve” Harmatiuk, March 6, 1925 – February 25, 2020. Passed away suddenly at home in Red Rock, Ontario. Born in Ukraine, his family immigrated to Canada in 1930 and homesteaded in Sifton, Manitoba and then to West Loon Lake, Ontario. Steve served with the Brockville Rifles “D” Company in Jamaica during WWII. After the war, he joined his brother Pete at Domtar Packaging Paper Mill in Red Rock where he worked for 42 years, 3 months before retiring as a Wood Room Foreman in 1989. Steve married Valma Dzuba and they raised a family, Joe and Susan. They were married for 57 years. Steve enjoyed his retirement, filling it with gardening, his cats and birdwatching. He loved fishing with friends and his nephew Mike, on lakes both small and great. He built bird and bat houses for the MNR and volunteered at the Red Rock Fish and Game Club. He crafted amethyst into jewelry and clocks. He always puttered. There was never enough time to watch TV until he discovered YouTube. Steve was predeceased by his daughter, Susan, his parents, Ollie and Annie, his brother, Albert and brother-in-law, Phil Dzuba. He is survived by his wife, Valma, son, Joe (Kara Isert), brother, Pete (Joan), sisters-in-law, Jannice Dzuba and Pauline Harmatiuk and several nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation at Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1-3 P.M., followed by burial at Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon. The following day we will celebrate Steve's life at The Red Rock Inn in Red Rock. Please come Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 P.M. to talk about Steve and visit with Valma. Contributions to The Fish and Game Club, Box 206, Red Rock, Ontario P0T 2P0 in Steve's name would be appreciated.