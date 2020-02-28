Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
The Red Rock Inn in Red Rock
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephan Harmatiuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephan "Steve" Harmatiuk


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephan "Steve" Harmatiuk Obituary

Stephan “Steve” Harmatiuk, March 6, 1925 – February 25, 2020.  Passed away suddenly at home in Red Rock, Ontario.  Born in Ukraine, his family immigrated to Canada in 1930 and homesteaded in Sifton, Manitoba and then to West Loon Lake, Ontario.  Steve served with the Brockville Rifles “D” Company in Jamaica during WWII.  After the war, he joined his brother Pete at Domtar Packaging Paper Mill in Red Rock where he worked for 42 years, 3 months before retiring as a Wood Room Foreman in 1989.  Steve married Valma Dzuba and they raised a family, Joe and Susan.  They were married for 57 years.  Steve enjoyed his retirement, filling it with gardening, his cats and birdwatching.  He loved fishing with friends and his nephew Mike, on lakes both small and great.  He built bird and bat houses for the MNR and volunteered at the Red Rock Fish and Game Club.  He crafted amethyst into jewelry and clocks.  He always puttered.  There was never enough time to watch TV until he discovered YouTube.  Steve was predeceased by his daughter, Susan, his parents, Ollie and Annie, his brother, Albert and brother-in-law, Phil Dzuba.  He is survived by his wife, Valma, son, Joe (Kara Isert), brother, Pete (Joan), sisters-in-law, Jannice Dzuba and Pauline Harmatiuk and several nieces and nephews.  There will be a visitation at Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1-3 P.M., followed by burial at Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon.  The following day we will celebrate Steve's life at The Red Rock Inn in Red Rock.  Please come Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 P.M. to talk about Steve and visit with Valma.  Contributions to The Fish and Game Club, Box 206, Red Rock, Ontario P0T 2P0 in Steve's name would be appreciated.  

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -