(nee DRAZECKY)
June 17, 1921 – January 28, 2020
Mrs. Stephania Mary “Stella” Holgerson, age 98 years of Thunder Bay, passed away comfortably in her sleep on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Southbridge Roseview Manor.
Stella was born on June 17, 1921 in Fort William to Vera and William Drazecky. She married Carl Bernard “Bernie” Holgerson on December 3, 1952. Together, they enjoyed 50 years of marriage, living out at Pigeon River until the early 1960's before moving into their longtime residence on Isabella Street East in Thunder Bay. Stella obtained her Nursing Degree and worked in that field for a period of time. She then changed paths, working at Dr. Bowles' Dentistry until retirement.
Stella's home, family and friends were most important and brought her much joy. She enjoyed spending time together with Bernie, daughter Helen, son-in-law Ken and all of her extended family. Stella loved being at their family camp at Cloud Bay as well as the Drazecky Farm on Arthur Street, especially enjoying the Christmas Eve dinners with all. She loved travelling, especially to Duluth and it became a monthly trip for years. They stayed at the same motel in Superior so often that on one of their trips the motel sign read “Welcome the Holgersons”.
Stella will be dearly missed, but has left us many fond memories to keep in our hearts.
Stella is survived by her brother, Walter Drazecky and sister-in-law Edith as well as nieces and nephews, Ellen (Garry) Wyder, Charles Drazecky, Elizabeth (Rodney) Bodnar, Robert (Jackie) Drazecky, Jim (Julie) Skochinsky, Donald (Karen) Skochinsky, Michael (Judy) Skochinsky, Sandra Buhler, Ronald Holgerson and all of their families.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bernie; daughter Helen Geddes and son-in-law Ken Geddes; parents Vera and William Drazecky; sisters Jenny Drazecky and Rosalia “Rose” Skochinsky; brothers Joseph and Frank Drazecky as well as other loved ones.
A special thank you to all of the staff of Southbridge Roseview Manor for their kindness, care, support and comfort for Stella during her residency these past four years. Thank you to those who visited Stella both at her home and while she was at Roseview.
In keeping with Stella's wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. A private interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Stella to Parkinson Canada (with donations to be used specifically for local educational support group events in Thunder Bay), TBRHSF (Northern Cancer Fund) or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
