Stephanie Annette Patterson
Stephanie Patterson passed away peacefully at Arbour Heights Nursing Home, Kingston, Ontario on Friday, September 25, 2020 in her 94th year. She is predeceased by her parents Sydor and Anna Balanchuk, brothers John and Michael Balanchuk and her sister Mary Balanchuk. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends. Stephanie was a retired high school teacher and taught in Kingston, Napanee, Oakville and Hamilton. Funeral Services for Stephanie Patterson will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Jenkens Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will start at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation will follow and interment will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
