|
|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Stephanie Iwaniw announce her peaceful passing on December 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Stephanie was born on May 5, 1921 in Zbaraz, Manitoba, the middle child of 11 born to Mary and Jacob Stonoga. Growing up on a farm taught Stephanie resilience, resourcefulness and a good work ethic. She instilled these qualities and shared many stories with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all listened with baited breath as she entertained and educated them on the ways of life in the 30's and 40's. Like most women of her generation, Stephanie was a fantastic cook and bragged that her pierogis have been across Canada coast to coast. She continued to meet the high demands of her pierogi orders until she was 90!! Stephanie was very close to her grandchildren, even helping raise them. She was lucky enough to become a great-great grandmother and enjoyed spending time with all of them. For the last few years her devoted family dedicated their time to ensure that she was able to maintain a quality of life in spite of her health issues. Stephanie was the matriarch of her family and her legacy will live on. She was loved more than words can say and will be forever missed. She was predeceased by her parents Mary and Jacob Stonoga, her 5 brothers and 5 sisters, her husband Milton Iwaniw and her beloved grandson Jeff Nickerson. Stephanie is survived by her daughters Margaret Brown and Alice Nickerson (Larry) and by her son Jack Iwaniw. Also surviving are grandchildren Pamela Legree, Carrie Scott (Terry), Laurie Commisso (Lenny), Rick Nickerson, Rob Nickerson (Sheri) and Heather Nickerson (Rob); great grandchildren Alexa Legree, Alyssa Legree, Thomas Scott, Meagan Scott (Andrew), Kimberley Commisso, John Commisso, Jessica LaBarre (Eric), Courtney Nickerson (Colin), Jenna Upton, and great-great grandchildren Lylah and Dani Lewis and Bryson LaBarre. Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11:00am at the Sargent and Son Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at a later date. If friends so desire, donations can be made to George Jeffrey Children's Centre or to the charity of their choice. Nana we will love you forever
and we know that you and
Jeff are together again.