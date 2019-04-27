|
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Stephen Carroll, 27, from a cardiac arrest on April 22, 2019. Stephen was born on September 17, 1991 and raised in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He was an enthusiastic Toronto Raptors fan and avid gamer. Left to grieve the loss of Stephen are his sister Amanda Carroll, grandmother Angie Whittington, and his beloved dog Teddy; several aunts and uncles, cousins, great-aunts/uncles, grandfather, and great-grandmother Ursula Pottrick in BC. He was predeceased by his mother Dori-Lynne Whittington, father Bryan Carroll, grandfather Frank Whittington, and grandmother Jeri Carroll. Stephen is very much loved and will be missed terribly. In line with what he would have wanted, only a private commemoration will be held. We would like to thank all the first responders and the TBRHSC emergency staff for their hard work and kindness. On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca