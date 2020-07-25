1/1
Stephen John "Steve" Warburton
1949 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen "Steve" John Warburton on July 19th 2020 at the age of 71. Steve was originally born in England to Parents Edna (nee Leat) and Norman Warburton on April 12th 1949. Steve grew up in Oshawa Ontario, he was a talented athlete in highschool and was gifted in writing. Steve eventually settled in Thunder Bay Ontario where he spent many years working in the field of Construction. Steve was a very strong yet humble man, known for his intricately detailed stories and strong spirituality. Steve was an inspiration, a mentor, a great friend, and an active member in the Thunder Bay AA community for 30 years; but most importantly Steve was an amazing father. Steve is survived by his mother Edna Warburton, Brother Mark (Kara) Warburton, Sisters Linda (Derry) O'Brien, Nicki
(Dwaine) Warburton, and Bernadette Warburton; his children Cassandra (Tyler) Warburton, Jessica Warburton, Trevor (Chantelle) Warburton, Jocelyn Warburton, and Joanna Elkin; as well as many other family members and a few friends he considered brothers. Steve was a grandfather to 11 grandchildren (Kyler, Braydon, Jayce, Rylan, Emery; Shayla, Serina, Giovanni Jr, Michael; Treyden and Hazel) who will all truly miss their papa. As per Steve's wishes, a private family ceremony will take place on August 18th 2020. A Celebration of Life open to friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.  Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

"Lord thank you for
the open air,
The feel of wind blowing through my hair,
Just me alone upon my bike
The thrill of freedom's
what I like,
To wind through country
unexplored,
Not knowing what I'll see next Lord,
That's what I seek
when off I ride,
Im thankful that you're
by my side,
If I should ride
'til morning's light,
Please keep me safe
throughout the night,
And when I've come
to journeys end,
Its you I'll thank,
protector, friend."
~ Author Unknown

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 25, 2020
Great father , great man and a good friend, always had time to hear you out . Never forget you buddy . Frank M .
Frank mesic
Friend
July 25, 2020
I met Steve when he and Margaret were together in 1988. I was Margaret's babysitter when she was a young girl. In 1994, I met Steve again at The Smith Clinic, where he spoke about recovery. He was a kind man with a gentle heart. He truly be missed.
My heartfelt sympathy to Steve's children, his mother, and those of us who knew and loved him. May your Spirit fly with Eagles, as far as they can fly to the heavens and may your journey on that road be forever Blessed with Gods Grace. Thank you for being an incredible example of How it Works and Friend.
Kathleene A.
Kathleene
Friend
July 25, 2020
My heart goes out to the family. I met steve in wasaga beach back in 2007 and we became friends and facebook friends. We talked about grandchildren and life and he had a good outlook on life and was so proud of all his children and grandchildren. You will be sadly missed my friend.. gloria hilker
gloria hilker
Friend
July 25, 2020
We hope you're having fun riding your bike up there. No more pain and worries. Hug Mugsy and Chrissy for me.
We miss you lots, Your mother-in-law
Connie Elkin
Family
