It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen "Steve" John Warburton on July 19th 2020 at the age of 71. Steve was originally born in England to Parents Edna (nee Leat) and Norman Warburton on April 12th 1949. Steve grew up in Oshawa Ontario, he was a talented athlete in highschool and was gifted in writing. Steve eventually settled in Thunder Bay Ontario where he spent many years working in the field of Construction. Steve was a very strong yet humble man, known for his intricately detailed stories and strong spirituality. Steve was an inspiration, a mentor, a great friend, and an active member in the Thunder Bay AA community for 30 years; but most importantly Steve was an amazing father. Steve is survived by his mother Edna Warburton, Brother Mark (Kara) Warburton, Sisters Linda (Derry) O'Brien, Nicki

(Dwaine) Warburton, and Bernadette Warburton; his children Cassandra (Tyler) Warburton, Jessica Warburton, Trevor (Chantelle) Warburton, Jocelyn Warburton, and Joanna Elkin; as well as many other family members and a few friends he considered brothers. Steve was a grandfather to 11 grandchildren (Kyler, Braydon, Jayce, Rylan, Emery; Shayla, Serina, Giovanni Jr, Michael; Treyden and Hazel) who will all truly miss their papa. As per Steve's wishes, a private family ceremony will take place on August 18th 2020. A Celebration of Life open to friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





"Lord thank you for

the open air,

The feel of wind blowing through my hair,

Just me alone upon my bike

The thrill of freedom's

what I like,

To wind through country

unexplored,

Not knowing what I'll see next Lord,

That's what I seek

when off I ride,

Im thankful that you're

by my side,

If I should ride

'til morning's light,

Please keep me safe

throughout the night,

And when I've come

to journeys end,

Its you I'll thank,

protector, friend."

~ Author Unknown



