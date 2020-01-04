|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Stephen Joseph Listmayer announces his passing on December 25, 2019, after a challenging year of failing health. Stephen was born on February 9th, 1928 in Sprague, Manitoba to Stephen and Eva Listmayer. Stephen was a brilliant young man, and he grew up with a thirst for knowledge, which remained with him until the end. After graduating high school, he went on to North Bay School to become a teacher, and continued on to Western University in London, Ontario graduating with his B.A. in History and English. Throughout his career, Stephen taught at several schools, including Port Arthur Collegiate Institute, Lakeview High School and Hammarskjold High School. In 1952, he married the beautiful Mary “Mona” Peltier. Together they made a home and raised 4 wonderful children. Stephen was predeceased by his parents, and a son Warren Listmayer. He is survived by his loving wife Mary “Mona” Listmayer, and his children Janet Chan (Bernard), Dwight Listmayer (Joyce), Anita Caruso (Frank) and daughter-in-law Joy Listmayer. Also surviving are grandchildren Grace Chan (Bee), Alanna Bechard (Travis), Andrew and Amy Listmayer, Carmine (Jennifer), Stephen (Kelly) and Victoria (Frank) Caruso, and his sister Ann Gold, and several nieces and nephews. Stephen was a nurturing husband, father and grandfather, always lending a helping hand to those in need. His passions included teaching, fishing, hunting, camping, dancing and reading. Per Stephen's wishes, a private family funeral has taken place.