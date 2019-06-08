Home

It is with great sadness that the family of Stephen Joseph Zawacki announces his passing on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Bethammi Nursing Home.

Steve was born the third of three sons (predeceased Edward and Frank) on April 30, 1930 to John and Anne Zawacki. He was a lifelong resident of Fort William/ Thunder Bay, where he enjoyed a good life. He was a longtime employee at Saskatchewan Wheat Pool, retiring in 1995. In his retirement, he always looked forward to his travels to Mexico and spending time visiting his family.

Steve was a very proud and dedicated father of eight. Sandra (Doug) Villella, Stephen, Carey (Helen), Randy (Michelle), Ronnie (Tara), Kristine (Dave) Massingham, Danny (Linda), and Terry (Kelly) all have a tale or two to tell about their dad. A grandfather to nineteen and a great-grandfather to seventeen more, he often liked playfully teasing his little gang. He left quite a family legacy.

Steve enjoyed the simple things in life...attending his grand children's sporting events, watching a good old movie or football game on his big screen TV, having a glass or two of red wine, snacking on a quarter pounder with icing, better known as a persian. A real sports fan, a quick check of his closet would reveal his loyalty to the Chicago Bears and Boston Bruins. He loved nothing more than spending time watching games with his boys. Steve also liked a good old Sunday drive and for forty years he did it behind the wheel of his favorite car, a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Slowing down life's pace for just a bit was something he appreciated.

Cremation has already taken place. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 766 Sprague St., celebrated by Father Rey Ronquillo. Following the service a luncheon celebration will be held at the Valhalla Inn Hotel, 1 Valhalla Inn Rd. from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bethammi Nursing Home for their exceptional  care of Stephen these past few years, and particularly during the last few months.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Joseph Foundation of Thunder Bay or to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Thunder Bay.

Families sometimes travel
a bumpy road, and that's why it is best travelled together.

Thanks for driving, Dad. We will miss you Papa Bear.
