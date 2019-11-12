|
Born June 22, 1982
Died November 6th, 2019
Stephen was a wonderful person, loved by many who knew him. He had a great sense of humor (Thompson Jokes) and shared many laughs with his family and friends.
He was proud when he completed his GED, including numerous certificates. He was employed in the automotive industry.
He also had a passion for photography, music, playing guitar, excellent computer skills, his greatest passion was to stay healthy and keep in shape. He loved riding his bike to take many, many photos around Thunder Bay and mostly nature.
Stephen was predeceased by his great grandfather John (Santer) Thompson, his Godfather / grandfather Robert Thompson, grandparents Peter and Lucy Michano, and his brother George Michael Michano, His Aunts and Uncles: William and Mary Thompson, Emily Michano, Andrew Michano, Elizabeth Shea, Georgina Shea, Sinclair Michano, Floyd Michano, Barry Michano and Uncle Benny Starr. Cousins: William Thompson, Karen Thompson and Jessica Martin and niece Natalie McGuire.
Stephen is survived by his mother and stepfather Virginia Thompson and Frank Achneepineskum, Father George Michano, Grandmother Grace Thompson, Siblings Mary (Jason) Hardy, Ginny Michano, Sharon (Patrick) Michano and George Michano. Stepbrothers Xavier (Tammy), Jonathon Achneepineskum, Jesse Achneepineskum and Justin Achneepineskum. Aunts and Uncles: Valerie Thompson, Charles (Florence) Thompson, Gilbert (Theresa) Thompson, Albert Thompson, Roberta Thompson, Charlotte Michano, Dora (John) Armstrong, Shirley Michano, (favorite aunt and uncle) Marlene (Murdock) Shaw, Millie (Don) Michano, Dennis Michano, Charles Major, Margret (Joe) Achneepineskum, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and a few good friends Karen
(Bingo), Sarah Rose Franz and Destry Mclean. Also many family from Pic River FN, Lake Helen FN, Rocky Bay FN and Pays Plat FN.
His Godparents were his grandparents Robert and Grace Thompson.
Funeral Service will be November 12th, 11am at St. Jerome's Church, Pays Plat FN.
Cremation has taken place. Donations on his behalf can be made to the Shelter House and Grace Place Thunder Bay ON.