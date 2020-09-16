Stephen Wilkinson Smith passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital with his family by his side. Steve was born in Toronto on January 30, 1935 to J.D. and Mary Smith. He served in the RCMP, and was employed as a First Class Power Engineer in many paper mills, mines and pollution control in Terrace Bay, Thunder Bay, Renfrew, Fort Frances, St. John, Elliot Lake and The Pas. He then returned to his family home on Isku Park Road in retirement. He had a great love of fishing at his summer camp at Shebandowan. He enjoyed golfing and in his younger years, played hockey for the Washington Bearcats in the EHL and in Rhode Island. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma, his brothers Dave and Tim (BC), sons Stuart, Robin and family and daughters Allison and Meredith, stepson Sean (Georgette), grandson Drew (Melissa) and great granddaughter Brianna, nephew Rod Moorehead and nieces Erin and Kelly Moorehead. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Catherine Moorehead and a daughter in childhood. He sill be deeply missed by family and friends. Thank you to Dr. Franchi, Dr. Milton, Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Haddad and the ICU staff at the Regional Hospital. Special thank you to neighbours Bea and Maxine for all you have assisted with over many years. A private Celebration of Life will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





Please sign the

online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com