Stephen Williams passed away quietly in his home on Sunday May 24, 2020 with his son Michael by his side.



Steve was born July 13, 1955 in Montreal, Quebec. He proudly served the community through Service Ontario for over 20 years until his retirement. He was an avid golfer, Montreal Canadiens fan, and enjoyed playing many video games in his later years.



He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 29 years Wendy Williams, and his parents Charles and Milvena Williams.



He will be missed and fondly remembered by his son Michael.



Cremation has taken place with a private family ceremony to be held in Montreal.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store