Steve Herchak
1945 - 2020

It is with very heavy, sad hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Steve Herchak. On September 30, 2020, Steve passed peacefully at the age of 74 with his family by his side.

He was born December 10, 1945 in Fort William, Ontario. Steve was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening. He owned a camp on McKenzie Beach for many years where he loved to spend time with his family and friends, including his cousin Ron who came to enjoy the lake with him every summer. Steve was an active member of the community, having been a business owner for more than 40 years where he made many lifelong friends. He had a love for sports including hockey, baseball, football, downhill skiing, and curling which he often enjoyed with his son and grandson. In 2015 Steve retired from the automotive industry with lifelong friend Pat Johnson. He spent his final years camping, taking day trips, attending concerts, and entertaining family & friends. He also enjoyed attending church and his VON and Manor House day programs.

Steve had a contagious sense of humour and spread joy and love to everyone he encountered. He will be incredibly missed. Steve is survived and lovingly remembered by his spouse Judith, daughter Sherry (Mason), son Scott (Diana), granddaughter Amanda, grandson Jonathon, great-grandsons Matthew and Lincoln, sisters Pat (Fern) and Amelia, nieces Monique and Renee, nephews Ricky and Pierre, as well as many other friends and relatives. He was predeceased by his father Peter, mother Annie, and brother Robert.

The family would like to thank Dr. Atwood, Dr. De Bakker, and the entire staff of 1 North, Hogarth Riverview Manor for their outstanding care and compassion.

A service to honour Steve's life will be held on Saturday October 10th at 11:00 a.m. at the Salvation Army Community Church, 2621 Victoria Ave. E. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay or the Salvation Army Community Church would be greatly appreciated.

Please note, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a 30% maximum capacity limitation and all those who wish to attend may not be admitted into the church. All attendees will be expected to wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
