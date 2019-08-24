|
November 9, 1936 - August 22, 2019
It is with great sadness that the nieces and nephews announce the passing of their uncle Steve Twance on August 22, 2019 at Wilson Memorial General Hospital, Marathon, Ontario.
Steve was born on November 9, 1936 and was a lifelong member of the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg (Pic River First Nation) and was a devoted member of St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church. He was the last surviving member of his family. Son of Ernest and Isabel Twance, brother of Thelca, Catherine, Barbara, Edith, Ernest, Mary, Stella, Russell, Adolphus, Agnes, Clara, Joseph, Laura and Marie. They now gather at the Gates of Heaven to welcome Steve.
n his early years, Steve worked many labourer positions until an untimely accident prevented him from working.
He loved listening to music, laughing and being with his family and friends. He also loved watching “Tribal Trails”, a First Nations ministry program. Being with family to share food or celebrate special occasions filled his heart with joy. Uncle Steve touched the lives of many with his smile and generosity, and maintained his sense of humour till the end.
We would like to thank the staff at Wilson Memorial General Hospital for the care and attention Steve received while there. Your compassionate care and attention to our uncle will always be remembered. Thank you to all community members for taking time to visit Steve.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier RC Church, Biitigong Nishnaabeg (Pic River First Nation) officiated by Rev. Gino Mathias. Following burial, a feast will be held at the Biitigong Community Centre.