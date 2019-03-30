Home

Steven Joseph Sawula

With family by his side, Steven passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer. Steven enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed being outside doing yard work and hanging out with his pets. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years Eva (Kuppinen); sons Kristopher (Sheridan) and Kurtis (Michelle Langlois), grandchildren Jamie and Emma; sister Irene Nordlander; brothers Taras (Silva) and Don (Debbie); brother-in-law Henry Kuppinen (Maggie); and numerous nieces and nephews. Steven was predeceased by his mother Anna; father Maxym; mother-in-law Helmi; father-in-law Aarne; and brother-in-law Kari Kuppinen. As per Steven's wishes, a private Funeral Mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation-Northern Cancer Fund or any animal charity. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N. Court Street.

