Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Five Forks (South Building)
Steven Robert Watson


1961 - 2019
Steven Robert Watson Obituary

Mr. Steven Robert Watson, age 58 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, in the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Steve was born in Scarborough, Ontario on April 20, 1961, the son of Robert and Patricia Watson. He grew up in Brampton before attending Lakehead University where he earned his Master's Degree in Forestry. He worked with the M.N.R. throughout Northern Ontario before joining Resolute where he worked for the past 23 years. Steve met the love of his life Mary-Lou Soucie in Timmins and the two were married in 1993. As an outdoorsman, Steve loved spending time with family and friends at their cabin. He was also an amazing cook and had a deep appreciation of music. Steve will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Mary-Lou, sons Dale, Matthew and Connor, parents Robert and Patricia, sister Susan (Christian) as well as by nieces, nephews and other relatives. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., with words of tribute being offered at 1:30 p.m., at Five Forks (South Building). As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation-Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.

