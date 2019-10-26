|
1942–2019
Steven Roderick Jones, resident of Southbridge Lakehead Manor, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Saturday 19 October 2019. Steve was born 15 February 1942, in Quebec City, Quebec to his loving parents, Pansy Stevens and Roderick Jones. Steven enjoyed living in Stoneham, Quebec with his large family. In 1977 Steve moved to Thunder Bay with his family. Steve worked for Great Lakes Forest Products as camp foreman from 1977 until his retirement. Steve's passion was hunting and fishing. He also loved tinkering in his yard and gardening. Steve loved sports and played hockey for the Great Lakes hockey team. Later in years, he loved watching football and hockey games cheering for his favourite teams. Steve was a devoted Montreal Canadians fan! Steve is survived by his children Danny (Clare), Michel (Tobin), Nancy (Chris), and Helen (Bruce). He is also survived by his siblings Penny, Helen, Arthur, Anita, Beverly, Janet, Ruth, and David, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Steve is predeceased by his parents Roderick and Pansy, and siblings Malcolm, Heather, Barbara (Bunny), and Susan. Cremation has taken place, with interment to follow at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be 12-3pm on Sunday 17 November 2019 at the Kakabeka Hotel, Hwy 11/17. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Foundation.
