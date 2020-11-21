It is with deep sorrow that the family of Stirling Halvorsen announces his passing on November 11, 2020. He died peacefully in his home with his family by his side.



Stirling Keith Halvorsen was born in Port Arthur on May 5, 1948; the son of Myrtle and Arthur Halvorsen. During his lifetime, he lived in Dorion, Espanola, The Pas, and Dryden, before returning to Thunder Bay.



Stirling worked in several areas: Real Estate, Car Sales, and was a long-time member of Ironworkers Local 759.



Stirling loved to build and fix things; you could often find him working in his garage. People were easily drawn to him, attracted to his quick wit and easy charm. He was always willing to listen and he loved to make you laugh. His passions included travel, boating, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends.



Stirling is lovingly remembered by his wife and soulmate Audrey, daughter Katherine Cooper (Russ), son David Halvorsen (Amy), grandchildren Callum (Kat), Nicole, Laura, Evan, and Tyler and great grandson Niiko, along with numerous close relatives and friends.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many professional and para-professional care givers who supported Stirling through his lengthy illness.



Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Foundation (Hospital Fund) or your favourite local charity.





Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com