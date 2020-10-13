Storm Alexander Borg, 24 years, of Nipigon, Ontario passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Nipigon. Predeceased by his grandmother Ruth Borg and great grandparents Irene and Chuck Hudson and Hilja and Omar Lange. Storm is survived by his father George (Shelley) Borg {Brandon Letourneau} all of Geraldton, Ontario, his mother Diana Lange (Jeremy Baker) and brothers Nolan and Levi Baker all of Atikokan, Ontario, grandparents – George Borg of Nipigon, Garry and Lee-Anne Lange of Red Rock, Ontario, step grandparents – Bill and Mary Anne Baker of Red Rock; aunts and uncles – Jessica Lange (Jeremy Brouillard) of Ear Falls, Ontario, Sarah (Ryan) Traintinger {Cohen and Nate}, Anne (Bryon) Blanchette {{Cassandra (Robert) Foulds of Nipigon, Tatum Blanchette (Lazaro Alvarez) of Geraldton, Ontario, Chet Blanchette (Nicole Ziler) {Hadlee} of Shilo, Manitoba}}, beloved aunt Jennifer Borg of Nipigon and aunt Sara (Ian) Ross { Emily, Daniel and Brenna} all of Ottawa, Ontario. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives also survive. According to Storm's wishes cremation has taken place. The funeral service will be private. Friends and family wishing to do so may make donations to the Sister Margaret Smith Centre for Addictions at St. Joseph's Care Group in Thunder Bay. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.