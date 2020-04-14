|
Stuart Alexander Ronald, age 77, passed away peacefully in hospital on April 9th, 2020. Stuart loved his family. His wife Lillian, the two of which were inseparable, son Edwin, daughter-in-law Donna and his (favourite) grandchildren Samantha and Devin. Stu is also survived by his sisters, Eleanor, Helen, Linda and brother Ken (Shirley) and numerous nieces and nephews. Stuart always looked forward to seeing his sister-in-law Celia (Lauri) and brother-in-law Bill (Judy). They would swing by the apartment or camp for a visit and always bring him a sweet treat. Stu always looked forward to the holidays and get togethers with his extended Forbes family. He never missed a party. His favourite past time was camping and fishing - he loved his Walleye. He would start preparing the feast early in the morning making sure everyone got involved and did their part. If it wasn't done Stu's way it wasn't done right. He would cook the fish over an open fire and would love all the attention that was associated with it. Stu made countless friends along the way. From being the self-proclaimed Mayor of Little Sturge to his most recent retreat at Whitefish. He always had time for a “unit” with his friends. All that knew Stuart will no doubt have a few good stories and memories to cherish. Stuart was predeceased by his parents Dorothy Jones, Claude Ronald, Step-Father Harry Jones, Step-Mothers' Margaret and Vi Ronald. Cremation has taken place and a private internment will be held at a later date at O-Conner Cemetery. In honour of Stuart, the family will host a Celebration of Life (date pending). If so desired donations can be made to the Heart and Stoke Foundation. On-line condolences
