Sue Ellen Topping (Stevenson) passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Sue will be greatly missed by her husband Clarence of 56 years, daughter Kristi Kohn (George), her grandchildren Hannah, Katherine, and Matthew, her brother Ian Stevenson (Patti) and numerous extended family and dear friends. She was predeceased by her Mother and Father Marguerite and Peter Stevenson, her Sister Peggy Allan (Dennis), and her brother Peter Stevenson (Lorraine). Born November 27, 1941, she was raised and educated in Thunder Bay. She had a wonderful career at Canadian National Railways until her daughter was born and she enjoyed her time as a stay at home mother who loved painting and gardening. A Memorial Service will be held at Our Saviours Lutheran Church, Monday January, 6th at 1pm with Pastor Matthew Diegel officiating. Service will be followed by lunch at the church and Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery at 3:30pm. Memorial donations can be made to our Saviours Lutheran Church in Thunder Bay. Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com