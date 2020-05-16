1925 - 2020It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Sulo Alexander Rintamaki, age 95 years on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his Roseview Manor residence.Sulo was born in Ahtari, Finland on January 7, 1925, first born child of Emil and Lempi Rintamaki. Sulo immigrated to Canada in October 1929 with his mother and sister Sivia, to join Emil who had immigrated the year prior to secure a homestead for the family. They settled in Ware Township where many other Finnish immigrants made their home. Like so many of that era, he walked to school and worked hard on the family farm. Over the years, he was joined by other siblings Alvar, Aili and Anita.Sulo enlisted October 11, 1943 with the Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders of Canada (Winnipeg) and was sent overseas in June 1944. His regiment fought in Belgium, Holland and Germany, including participating in the liberation of Holland for which he received a thank you medal. Sulo was honourably discharged from the Canadian Army June 12, 1946.Over the years, Sulo worked in various positions with People's Co-op, cutting and hauling pulp, working on the Transcanada Highway near Marathon and Pic River, finally settling as an independent contractor working to maintain the roads in Ware, Forbes and Fowler Townships. He is well-remembered by many from the years he worked driving the snowplow and grader.Sulo served on various boards including People's Co-op, Bay Credit Union, Gorham & Ware School Board. He is a member of Branch 5 Legion in Kakabeka. In early years, he enjoyed curling, playing cards, Kam dances, fishing and hunting. After retirement, he and Mildred started square dancing which they participated in for over 25 years, in addition to travelling, berry picking and spending summers at Dog Lake (Sulo's “happy place”). He was a life member of the Canadian Suomi Foundation.Sulo was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Lempi Rintamaki; his siblings, Sivia (Paul), Alvar, Aili and Anita; nephews Richard, Daniel and Donald Wickstrom; parents-in-law Ivar and Mary Henriksson.Sulo is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Mildred; daughters Linda (Wayne) and Lorna (Shoon); grandsons Christopher (Amanda) and David (Olivia); brothers-in-law Arnold Lehto and Dennis Tuomi and sister-in-law Anita Rintamaki. Numerous nieces and nephews and their families also survive.Our family wishes to thank the supportive staff at Roseview Manor for the compassion and care given to Sulo in this last year. As well, we wish to thank Drs. Reid and Lai for their exceptional care during Sulo's lifetime.Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private service and internment will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.If friends so desire, donations may be made in Sulo's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Lappe Lutheran Church.Online condolences at