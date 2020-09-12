

After 96 years on September 5, 2020 our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother has passed from this life into the next. She was born Anna Susanna Mior on January 19, 1924 in Hymers to Victor and Maria Mior, one of 13! For the majority of her life Mom lived in Thunder Bay. She was involved with helping new immigrants, catering with two of her sisters and enjoying the outdoors, fishing, hunting and gardening. In 2006 she moved to Red Deer, Alberta to be near her daughter due to worsening of the dementia that slowly took her mind and then her physical life. She is survived by her daughter Maria, son-in-law Joe Gorsline of Red Deer, grandsons Shaun and Andrew Burns, great grandsons Logan and Caylem Burns of Calgary. She was predeceased by her parents Victor and Maria, husband Joseph DaDalt, siblings Marino, Zelda, Jack, Patsy, Tulio, twins Angelo and Angela, Dino, Arthur, Marie, Margaret and Sylvia, several in-laws and her son in law Henry (Harry) Burns. We will be taking Mom home to Thunder Bay in the spring.