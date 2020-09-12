1/2
Susan (Susie) Dadalt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


(nee Mior)
After 96 years on September 5, 2020 our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother has passed from this life into the next. She was born Anna Susanna Mior on January 19, 1924 in Hymers to Victor and Maria Mior, one of 13! For the majority of her life Mom lived in Thunder Bay. She was involved with helping new immigrants, catering with two of her sisters and enjoying the outdoors, fishing, hunting and gardening. In 2006 she moved to Red Deer, Alberta to be near her daughter due to worsening of the dementia that slowly took her mind and then her physical life. She is survived by her daughter Maria, son-in-law Joe Gorsline of Red Deer, grandsons Shaun and Andrew Burns, great grandsons Logan and Caylem Burns of Calgary. She was predeceased by her parents Victor and Maria, husband Joseph DaDalt, siblings Marino, Zelda, Jack, Patsy, Tulio, twins Angelo and Angela, Dino, Arthur, Marie, Margaret and Sylvia, several in-laws and her son in law Henry (Harry) Burns. We will be taking Mom home to Thunder Bay in the spring.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved