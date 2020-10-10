Miss Susan Eady, age 49, a resident of the Velva Avenue Group Home, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospice on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, with her loved ones by her side.



Susan was born in Thunder Bay on October 3rd, 1971 and was the daughter of the late Robert (Bob) and Doreen (nee Gallinger) Eady.



Susan enjoyed dancing, her books and her kitty. She was very active, loved the outdoors, long walks, animals, spending time with her family, room mates and staff. She was a long time resident with Community Living and over the years formed many friendships with other clients and staff.



Susan was predeceased by her mother Doreen (2000) and father Bob (2004). She is survived by her brother Norman (Betty), half-sister Susan Jakku-Strong (Roy) of BC, cousin Janet Turk (Randy), Auntie Marie and Uncle Richard (Carol), as well as numerous cousins and good friends.



The family would like to especially thank her wonderful care givers Tammy, Norma and Shauna who were a comfort to both Sue and her family during Sue's time in Hospice. You have been good friends to Sue. Hospice nurses Holly, Mack, Lilli, Nicole, Victoria and Kelly, as well as Dr. Davis could not have been more compassionate and caring.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Susan in the spring with interment at Mountain View Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her parents. Should friends so desire, memorial donations to Hospice Northwest would be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.





