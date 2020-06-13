Susan Edgley

Ms. Susan Elizabeth Edgley died peacefully, the day before her 67th birthday, in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Friday, June 5, 2020, with her sisters Linda and Lee by her side. She was predeceased by her parents Alec and Dorothy and her sister Carol. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in care of EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.





