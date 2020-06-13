Susan Edgley
Ms. Susan Elizabeth Edgley died peacefully, the day before her 67th birthday, in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Friday, June 5, 2020, with her sisters Linda and Lee by her side. She was predeceased by her parents Alec and Dorothy and her sister Carol. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in care of EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
