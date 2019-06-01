|
It is with great sadness we announce that Susan Geraldine (Berglund) Gibson of Thunder Bay passed away suddenly on May 25th, 2019 at TBRHSC from complications after heart surgery at age 71. She was a wonderful devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend. She will be greatly missed by all who have known and loved her.On-line Condolences may be sent to
Susan was born October 10, 1947 to Geraldine and Eric Berglund. She attended Francis Street Elementary School where she exceled and was quickly chosen to skip grade 3. In her younger years she loved so many sports and activities. Some of her favourites were baseball, swimming, hula hoop, singing, dancing, sewing and especially tennis. She started high school at 12 years old and finished at 16. She first attended Westgate HS and completed her high school diploma from Selkirk HS in 1963. During her HS years she was involved with every sport possible. From the gym club, volleyball, badminton and her favourite basketball, of which she was so proud to be the captain. She continued to swim, bike, golf and play tennis for the rest of her life.
Upon graduation Susan pursued the start of her career in secretarial at the School of Nursing. It was during this time that she met and married the love of her life, Larry Gibson, on August 6, 1966, and then had her two beloved children, Bradley and Jill. She stayed home for many years to raise and play with them. She then continued her secretarial career at St. Francis ES where her children attended school, so she could be with them. Eventually she joined her husband Larry in Real Estate. She loved it and was an instant success. She thrived in real estate sales and became a broker of her own business, Port City Realty, which she maintained for many years and this was the highlight of her career.
Susan was a member of many groups and organizations throughout the years. A few were Business Women's Network, Iomic Investment Group, and she was an active member of the ACT (Association of Canadian Travelers).
She also took so much enjoyment in spending time at camp on Pebbly Beach and being a snowbird in Florida. She was forever exercising and playing sports with kids and showing them how it was done. Over the years, Susan taught many young children to swim well and safely.
She eventually retired from Royal LePage Lannon Realty to devote herself to being a fulltime grandmother. She was simply overjoyed with her new career as "Grandma" & "Mamma." She was truly the light of our lives. Her love and devotion to them knew no bounds. Always in attendance at their activities, parties and sports, she especially loved attending dancing and hockey games. She was happiest surrounded by family. When one occasion ended she couldn't wait for the next one to plan. We were all blessed to be so unconditionally loved by her. Her smile lit up the room and her laughter filled our hearts with pure joy.
Left to lovingly remember her is her husband Larry, her children, Bradley Gibson, (Kelly), and Jill Glover, (Jamie),
her beloved grandchildren, Bradley Gibson, Jackson and Jordan Glover. Susan had a special gift with children and will be missed by all those that were fortunate enough to spend time with her. She is also survived by her sister, Bettilyn Berglund, and her brother Craig Berglund (Anita). She was predeceased by her brother Eric Berglund, (Louise), in 2010.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 1019 Brown Street at 12:10 pm celebrated by Rev. James Panikulam. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Northern Cardiac Fund at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, or to the charity of your choice, would be greatly appreciated.
Susan Gibson will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
