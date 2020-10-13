It is with heavy hearts that the family of Susan Kowalchuk, age 73 years announces her unexpected passing on Friday October 9th 2020 at home. Susan was born February 9th, 1947 in Port Arthur, Ontario. Susan loved gardening, reading and traveling as well as camping out at Obonga Lake. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She attended Oliver Road Public School and Hammarskjold High School in Port Arthur. In 1965 Susan became an RNA and worked for 10 years on 2 North in St Joseph's Hospital. On December 7th, 1968 she married her soulmate Dave and together they were the proud business owners of Petals and Pots Flower Shops for over 25 years. She was a Sidesman at St Michael's and all Angels Church for many years as well as a member of St. George's Church. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Melissa (Brian) grandchildren Jorja, Austin and Dayton, daughter Sara (Shawn) and grandson Noah of Calgary, mother Mary Anderson, sisters Carolyn Anderson, Judie (Gord) Bradshaw, brother David Anderson (Ren) all of Thunder Bay, as well as other family throughout Canada, England, Spain and Scotland. Susan was predeceased by the love of her life Dave, father John Anderson, grandparents Manase (Hilji) Anderson and Walter (Edith) Miller, Uncle Wallie (Janie) Miller, father in law David (Mary) Kowalchuk, sister-in-law Julie Smigiel, brother-in-law Ronald Parker, niece Michelle Parker and fiance Daniel Brooks, cousin Lorne Cambell. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court St., with Rev. Gordon Holroyd officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services. Should friends so desire, donations in Susan's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Canadian Mental Health Association.





Online condolences

may be made at

www.sargentandson.com