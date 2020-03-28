|
|
(née CROSS)
1948-2020
With her beloved husband and children at her side, Susan passed away at home on March 21, 2020, two days before her 52nd wedding anniversary. Born in Port Arthur on July 9, 1948, Susan was an "A" student at Pine Street School and Hillcrest High School. After high school she travelled to the newly opened Sault College to complete a diploma as a medical arts secretary. There she met the love of her life, Sonny (Ed) Miller. They lived briefly in Atikokan, Sonny's hometown, where their son and daughter were born before settling back in Thunder Bay in the early 1970s. Susan shared her talents through jobs at Confederation College, including the nursing program and Learning Centre, as well as director at the Via Vitae Palliative Care organization. Susan was a fabulous cook, a master organizer and list maker, as well as an avid photographer. In her late 40's she started her own small business, Islet Images. Her beautiful photographs grace many walls and fireplace mantels and her greeting cards brought smiles to hundreds of people. Her grandchildren each received cherished personalized birthday cards every year of their lives. Susan's great loves were her family, friends, and her camp at Silver Islet, where the community flag is flying at half-mast. A fourth generation resident, she and Sonny "lived their dream" in retirement, moving full-time to Silver Islet, but enjoying the winter months in the beautiful Algarve in southern Portugal. She got her wish to look out onto water every day: Surprise Lake and Lake Superior here in Canada, and the Atlantic Ocean in Portugal. She also loved being on the water, boating for most of her adult life "down the shore", as well as to Isle Royale and even to the Keweenaw Peninsula. Left with countless beautiful memories are her husband Sonny, her daughter Katy (Jonathan) and son Todd (Tom), as well as her grandchildren Alex and Megan Wilker; Emma, Daniel, and Benjamin Miller; step-grandchildren Tracey (Sam) Maki and Kayla (Iain) Boland; and step-great grandchildren Jack and Cash Maki. She is also cherished by her large extended family throughout North America and so many dear friends in Thunder Bay, Silver Islet, and Carvoeiro, Portugal. Susan was the last of her immediate family, and she is now back together with her dad James (Red Jim), mom Mary, and her siblings Norman, Jack, Brenda, and Jane. Susan's time was cut short much too soon due to cancer, but her final months were of quality thanks to our amazing health care system, including Dr. Shepard, the caregivers at the Cancer Centre (Dr. Ibrahim, Karen, and the chemotherapy team); TBRHSC (Dr. Exley, Dr. Miller, and the caring staff in 1A); St. Joe's 4North (Dr. Davis, Theresa, Kyle, and especially Donna); and St. Elizabeth (namely Ashley, Sydney, and Mitch). Susan wanted to show her thanks by suggesting donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre or St. Elizabeth Health Care. Due to covid-19 restrictions, we will have to wait to a later date to gather to celebrate this incredible wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. Our lives were enriched by her presence, and in her absence we are left with wonderful memories which will always live in our hearts.
