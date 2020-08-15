Susan Nagy

Mrs. Susan Dorothy Nagy, our wife, mother and grandmother, age 87 years of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre - Transitional Care Unit on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, after a long illness.



Susan was born in Fort William on December 5, 1932, the daughter of John and Mary Litvak. Upon graduation from St. Patrick's High School in 1950, Susan worked in Chapple's Accounts Receivable Department as a Billing Machine Operator for the next eight years. In the following years, she was employed at the Bank of Commerce, Dresswell Cleaners and Twin Port Auto Sales and Service as an Account's Receivable and Office Clerk. Susan also worked as an Assistant Manager at A&W Games (Arcade) for four years. Between 1972 and 1987, she was employed as a casual Postal Clerk for Canada Post. During her last years of employment, from October 1989 until October 1993, Susan worked for the Chronicle-Journal in the mail room.



Susan was a past member of St. Peter's Church, Slovak Legion Branch #129 and The 55 Plus Centre. Past volunteer work included being a teacher's aid at St. Peter's School, Sick and Visiting with the Legion, treasurer with TOPS as well as various positions with Diabetes Group and N.W.O. Health Centre. Her past interests were the love of reading, being a 5-Pin bowler, camping for many years, especially at the family camp “Come By Chance” Whitefish Lake for the past 28 years.



Susan will be deeply missed by her husband Nick; daughter Cathy Lynn Rak; sons David Rak and John Nagy; granddaughters Chelsea Elizabeth Sanders and Chelsea Victoria Nagy, grandson Mickey Dennis Nagy. She is also survived by her sister Marlene Garbe, niece Marla, nephew Lory (all of Calgary), cousin Margaret Kavcar; good friends Carol Sanders and Jeannine Nagy as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



She was predeceased by her first husband Barney Rak (1964); her father John Litvak (1970) and mother Mary Litvak (1997); cousins Betty Bouley (1992), Verna Litvak (1998) and Ed Kavcar (2002) as well as other relatives.



A special thank you to Dr. Kristen Addison for her care and friendship over the years as well as the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph's Hospital.



As per Susan's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Susan to Diabetes Canada, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Northern Cancer Fund (payable to TBRHSF) or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





“Don't forget to say I love you

to your children and grandchildren.”



~Susan



“We Cannot Control the Movement of Time

But, we can take comfort in knowing that those

who lived in our hearts are never really gone.

For as long as we keep them with us, in our hearts

and our thoughts, they will be with us always.

For love, which is time-less, never ceases to exist.”



~Author Unknown



