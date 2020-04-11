|
Susan Ward, born August 20, 1952 in Thunder Bay, passed away at her home after a brief illness on March 31, 2020. Despite the many physical challenges Susan faced, she lived her life to the fullest, on her own terms and with a fiercely independent spirit. Susan was a social worker and had been employed at the George Jeffrey Children's Centre, the Faye Peterson Transition Centre, and at March of Dimes from where she retired in 2018. She was a caring and resourceful mentor for so many people. Susan loved to listen to music, read, watch television and movies (especially if Richard Gere was the star), and she enjoyed a good bottle of Scotch. Her beloved cat Powder was her constant companion. Left to lovingly remember Susan and the unique person she was are her March of Dimes “Family”, special friends Terry Hall and family, Meighan Mann and family, Don Rynyk, Jerry Decicco, Susan Stewart and Tanis Halabisky and her family. Susan was predeceased by her parents George and Gota Nisbet, her brother Jim Nisbet, her husband Joe Ward and her friend Lorene Salatino. Cremation has taken place and as per Susan's wishes there will be a private interment of her ashes. Donations in Susan's memory can be made to March of Dimes, Thunder Bay Warehouse Project.Forever in our hearts.