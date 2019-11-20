|
Mrs. Susan Zachary, age 59 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in the Ottawa General Hospital on Saturday, November 16th, 2019. Suzie was the daughter of Rudy and Doris Szturm. She was born and raised in Thunder Bay, where she spent her working life in the Health Care Division, most recently at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center. Suzie met the love of her life, Jack Zachary and spent 40 beautiful years together. She was a wonderful woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She was an excellent decorator and gardener and loved to spend time cuddled on the couch with her husband and children. The only thing that mattered to her was her family, she would give the shirt off her back to them without hesitation. Suzie was a devoted and selfless mother of two children. She is survived by her husband Jack Zachary; two children Tessa Zachary (Elliot Fryer) and Michael Zachary; siblings Jimmy Szturm, Tony Szturm (Diane), Patrick Szturm (Laura) and Laurie Lysak (Peter Rzeszut); nieces/nephews Jessica Lysak, Matthew Lysak, Mark Lysak (Sara), Tyler Szturm, Erin Szturm, Sean Szturm. She was predeceased by her father Rudy Szturm, and son Rudy Zachary.On-line Condolences
A Private Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Please, in lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Ottawa Regional Cancer foundation.
Susan Zachary will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
