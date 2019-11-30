Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Suzanne Margaret (Foss) Persall

Suzanne Margaret Persall (nee Foss) passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay at the age of 76. She was predeceased by her husband Wayne Persall, by her father Leo Pratt Foss, by her mother Margaret Jeanette Butters (Foss, nee Tooke), and by her sister Joyce Arlene Sandie (Ray). Sister of Leo Edward George Foss (Helene), Aunt of Dimitris Foss (Eileen) and Reatha Sandie, Great-Aunt of Daniel Foss and Lara Foss. She was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario in 1943, and grew up in Welland, Ontario. She finished nursing school in 1970, and worked in Oshawa, Ontario in the early 70's. She then relocated to the Port Arthur General Hospital in Thunder Bay where she worked in the hospital's blood laboratory until 1995. She then took up breeding Tibetan Terriers until her retirement in 2017. She was also active in the Free Methodist Church in Thunder Bay. Her family would like to thank the staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor for their excellent care, empathy, compassion, and competency in the care of Suzanne during her residence there. As per Suzanne's wishes cremation has taken place and no service will be held.

