Peacefully, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at London University Hospital, Sydney Bruce McCrea passed away at the age of 64. Loving and proud father of Brendhon (Ali) and Erin (John) McCrea. Cherished grandfather of Emerson and Madison. Dear brother of Molly (Gregg) Law, Robert (Kathleen) McCrea, Fred McCrea, Janet McCrea, and David (Janice) McCrea. Remembered by the mother of his children Barbara McCrea, and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Sidney McCrea and Marian McCrea. Sydney was born in Sarnia in 1955 and spent the better part of his childhood exploring the outdoors. In the summer of 1974 he moved to Thunder Bay to pursue his education, first at Lakehead University in Forestry and later Confederation College, graduating from the Aviation Flight Management program in 1978. After graduation, he flew DC-3s and Twin Otters in the Yukon and parts of Alaska and eventually worked for the Ministry of Natural Resources over several summers. He obtained a position as a Flight Instructor with Confederation College in 1982 and worked there until his retirement as a Professor in 2007. He continued to work part-time for a couple years, unable to fully give up his love of flying, before moving to Bright's Grove to fully enjoy retirement. Sydney was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying open season at camp on Sowden Lake with close friends and family. Motorcycles were a passion of his, often having a soft spot for Triumph, BSA, and more recently BMW. He would take them on lengthy trips with friends throughout the USA and Canada. If there was a period of time when he did not own a motorcycle, he would be flipping through sales looking to purchase one. Sydney recently revisited his passion for aviation through building model airplanes and proudly displayed them in his home. He could tell you the model and year of a plane in the sky by taking a quick glance, or letting you know what kind of cloud formation was rolling in over the lake. After moving back to Bright's Grove, he reconnected with many childhood friends. He also took a number of trips to Cuba with his friend, Rick, and recently a trip to Panama where he enjoyed deep sea fishing. He took pictures whenever he could, amassing a sizeable collection of photo albums of his past adventures. On weekends he would often enjoy video chats with his grandkids so he could keep up to date on their lives and what his kids were doing. Sydney was a member of the Optimist Club in Bright's Grove for several years and often shared many stories and fond memories of volunteering at events they held. He was the current Vice President and thoroughly enjoyed helping with community events including meat raffles and Christmas celebrations. He will be greatly missed by all of their members. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bright's Grove. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Bright's Grove Optimist Club or another charity of your choosing. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca